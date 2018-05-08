How Kate Bosworth's 2018 Met Gala Beauty Look Was Made: A Diary

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Kate Bosworth was a Byzantine bride at the 2018 Met Gala!
Everything about the Oscar de la Renta look, from the gold-infused tulle to the pearl-embellished veil, came together for a look that truly honored the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. No detail was overlooked, included her beauty look, which was created by veteran makeup artist Beau Nelson, on behalf of Chantecaille.
The beauty pro was inspired by Byzantine-era paintings from the Eastern Roman Empire. To translate this into a makeup look, the expert had to carry the same ethereal quality from the dress to Kate's visage.
"I would describe this look as monochromatic," Beau explained. "The color palette consisted of nude rose, rosy taupes and soft beige pinks."
How exactly do you turn old-world inspiration into a beauty look? It's all about blush! Beau took us behind the scenes with Kate before fashion's biggest night.
In Beau Nelson's Words
Kate Bosworth's makeup artist takes us through the actress' Met Gala beauty look, from start to finish.
Brushing Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Matte in Elephant into Kate's crease!
Enhancing her eyes with a rosy glow.
Blush was very important to this look. The color of her cheeks is repeated on her lips and eyes.
First things first: Lining the lips for a perfect neutral pout.
The Chantecaille L'Arbre Illumine Palette was basically a mood board for her look: monochromatic pinks, nudes and beiges.
Highlighting on the high planes!
Now it's really coming together.
Finishing touches: Setting Kate's skin with Chantecaille HD Perfecting Powder.
What do you think of Kate's ethereal beauty look?
Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.