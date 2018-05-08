Charlize Theron Disses The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr.: "Not Impressed With Him at All"

"She is so much better off," Charlize Theron said about The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin.

Theron, who can next be seen on the big screen in Tully, is a big fan of The Bachelor franchise and had some pointed thoughts about the latest season that saw Arie Luyendyk Jr. hand out roses and end his season by breaking up with Kufrin —which was shown unedited to the nation—to go be with the girl who was initially his runner-up.

"I mean, literally he—not impressive," the Oscar winner said about Luyendyk when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Not impressed with him at all."

Ouch!