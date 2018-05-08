Charlize Theron Disses The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr.: "Not Impressed With Him at All"

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 8, 2018 6:57 AM
"She is so much better off," Charlize Theron said about The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin.
Theron, who can next be seen on the big screen in Tully, is a big fan of The Bachelor franchise and had some pointed thoughts about the latest season that saw Arie Luyendyk Jr. hand out roses and end his season by breaking up with Kufrin —which was shown unedited to the nation—to go be with the girl who was initially his runner-up.
"I mean, literally he—not impressive," the Oscar winner said about Luyendyk when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Not impressed with him at all."
Ouch!
Bravo
As for how Kufrin will do as the star of The Bachelorette, Theron had nothing but praise. "I think she's going to be great," she said. "She's fun and I think she handled the whole thing so well too, because that was the most awkward watching experience of my life. It was just, like, brutal, and she just kept it together and had integrity about it. He just looked like a f—king dick!"
Host Andy Cohen said he didn't feel Luyendyk was hot enough to be the star of The Bachelor, but Theron said she just couldn't get passed his, "'Do you want to talk about it?'"
"No, motherf—ker," Theron said, "she doesn't want to talk about it, just leave already!"
Kufrin will start handing out her roses on The Bachelorette on Monday, May 28. There will be 28 suitors, including a man from the reality star's past. Three former Bachelorette stars, Rachel Lindsay, JoJo Fletcher and Kaitlyn Bristowe will offer advice, as Kufrin must send seven men home.
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
