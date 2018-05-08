All of the Sinfully Glamorous Outfits the Stars Wore to the 2018 Met Gala After-Parties

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 8, 2018 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Once the 2018 Met Galawas over, the party moved from the iconic steps to all of the Big Apple. 

As is the annual tradition, throngs of Hollywood's most famous—and stylish—stepped out of their cars and onto one of fashion's biggest stages at the entrance to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday night in celebration of the year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. 

There was no shortage of religious allusions as fashionistas like Sarah Jessica Parker sported a crown with the nativity scene on it while Ariana Grande posed in a dress imprinted with Michelangelo's The Last Judgment scene. Katy Perryand Rihanna took the theme's inspiration once step further when they arrived as an embellished angel and pope

Photos

2018 Met Gala After-Party Pics

But, after all of the heavenly celebrity sightings on the way into the gala, the night had only just begun. Once the clock struck midnight, stars said goodnight to this ball and headed for the nearest bathroom to swap their couture creations for something worthy of the night's second party shift. 

For Blake Lively, that meant a colorful tartan ensemble with knee-high boots for Rihanna's late-night bash at NYC hot spot Up&Down while gal pal Gigi Hadid donned a blush metallic pantsuit. Kim Kardashian opted for a sexy bondage look after sporting a Versace chainmail gown to the main event. As for Jennifer Lopez, the triple threat switched out of her Balmain gown and into a colorful mini for a night on the town with her baseball beau, Alex Rodriguez

Needless to say, the gala may have been over, by the divine style soirée had only just begun. 

Check out all of the after-party looks in E!'s gallery here

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Nina Dobrev, Best Dressed

Nina Dobrev Stuns in the '80s Trend That Princess Diana Loved

Shopping: Back to School Bags

14 Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians Premiere

Crazy Rich Asians Stars Step Out in Style at the Film's Premiere

ESC: Gemma Chan

Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan Has Crazy-Good Style

ESC: Kylie Jenner

What It Really Takes to Manage Kylie Jenner's Wardrobe

PLT Branded Insta

PrettyLittleThing’s Tips and Tricks for How to Slay the Instagram Game

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin's Dress Picks Are for Summer Romances—Shop Her Style!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.