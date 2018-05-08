Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 8, 2018 5:33 AM

Amber Portwood has given birth.

The Teen Mom star welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Andrew Glennon on Tuesday, May 8. The couple has named the child James.

This is the second child for the reality star. Portwood has a 9-year-old daughter named Leah, whom she shares with her ex Gary Shirley.

Fans had a feeling a baby was on the way after Portwood tweeted "he's coming" on May 7.

Portwood announced her pregnancy back in November and revealed the child's sex in December. She continued to share her pregnancy journey with her fans, including posting pictures of her baby bump and sharing photos of Andrew reading a baby book.

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Dishes on Her Pregnancy and Future With Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Back in November, a source told E! News Portwood was "feeling good" but experiencing "a lot of morning sickness." The insider also revealed the MTV star's pregnancy cravings, which included pasta.

It looks like Leah is ready to be a big sister, too.

"Leah knows about the baby and is excited," a source told E! News back in December. "She can't wait to be a big sister."

The now-mother-of-two also recently shared a picture of her daughter holding a baby doll to practice "getting ready for little brother James."

Us Weekly was first to report the news.

Congratulations to the happy family!

