Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Kanye West Missed the Met Gala and Slays in Her Black Bondage After-Party Dress

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 8, 2018 4:57 AM

Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet solo at Monday night's Met Gala; however, there's a reason her husband Kanye West missed the big soirée. 

"Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you're only finishing up 5 albums," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted that evening.

The tweet was in response to her hubby sharing a photo of the reality star along with a series of fire emojis.

Of course, Kim had her family and friends to keep her company. Kylie Jenner attended the gala with her boyfriend Travis Scott, and Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner were there, as well. Kim also shared photos of her hanging out with Sarah Jessica Parker, Donatella Versace, Cardi B and power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Kim Kardashian Is a Golden Goddess in Versace at Met Gala 2018

Kim Kardashian, Met Gala After Party 2018

BACKGRID

Kim wore a gold Versace gown with a cross on it for the "Heavenly Bodies"-themed event. She donned a half-up-half-down hairstyle and showcased dramatic, liner-rimmed eyes. She accessorized the look with cross necklaces.

 

Donatella Versace, Gianni Versace

Ron Galella Collection \ Getty Images

However, the fun didn't stop once the Met Gala was over. Later on in the evening, Kim was spotted wearing a black bondage dress to an after-party. The dress may have been a slight nod to her Met Gala dress designer. Donatella once wore a similar black dress.

