Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Kanye West Missed the Met Gala and Slays in Her Black Bondage After-Party Dress

However, the fun didn't stop once the Met Gala was over. Later on in the evening, Kim was spotted wearing a black bondage dress to an after-party. The dress may have been a slight nod to her Met Gala dress designer. Donatella once wore a similar black dress.

Kim wore a gold Versace gown with a cross on it for the "Heavenly Bodies"-themed event. She donned a half-up-half-down hairstyle and showcased dramatic, liner-rimmed eyes. She accessorized the look with cross necklaces.

"Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you're only finishing up five albums," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted that evening.

Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet solo at Monday night's Met Gala; however, there's a reason her husband Kanye West missed the big soirée.

