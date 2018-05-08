Madonna Sings "Like a Prayer" in Surprise 2018 Met Gala Performance

Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian and more celebrities shared snippets of the performance on Instagram, while Donatella Versace, one of the gala's co-chairs, live-streamed it in its entirety.

Madonna, who was raised Roman Catholic and later became a devotee of Kabbalah, has often claimed in interviews she's been excommunicated from the Church. "No matter what spiritual path I might go down, I always feel some kind of inexplicable connection with Catholicism," she told Rolling Stone in late 2015. "It kind of shows up in all of my work, as you may have noticed."

Vogue shared a clip of Madonna's performance on Instagram, which she re-posted on her own account. "Stairway to Heaven! #metgala #epic. #jeannedarc #catholicimagination," the singer told her fans. "@jpgaultierofficial thank you all who helped make it happen! @voguemagazine."