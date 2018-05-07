Dancing With the Stars: Athletes: Who Got Eliminated?

Plus, the usual fan fave Disney Night got relegated to one dance by Mirai and Alan, which was incredible, but not enough!

The real good news is that while it normally takes more than two weeks to hit all nines and some 10s, these athletes are already there. Mirai and Adam both got three nines and a 10, further making us think they're both a lock for the final four and one of them will probably win...which we're fine with.