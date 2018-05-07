Divine Intervention! Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Are Hanging Out at the 2018 Met Gala

Is Jeremy Scott responsible for mending the bridge between Cardi Band Nicki Minaj?

It would appear so, thank to one photo from tonight's 2018 Met Gala. Let's break it down: Cardi attended her first Met Gala as the Moschino designer's plus-one. Nicki is a close friend of Jeremy's, and in 2016 they attended the Met Gala together. So it would make sense that Jeremy thought it his civic duty to unite the feuding rapper's, right? (That's our story and we're sticking to it.)

Photographers caught Nicki and Cardi in conversation, and it looks like things went exceedingly well! Minaj might have even rubbed Cardi's baby bump! There's a reason this year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," people!