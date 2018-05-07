Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort's Divergent Reunion Gave Us the Closure We Needed

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Who needs the third Divergent movie when you can basically have it on the red carpet at the Met Gala?!
A futuristic-looking Shailene Woodley and a classically dressedAnsel Elgort took the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala, which was themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, on Monday night and fans were quick to get excited about the reunion of the former Divergent series stars.
Quick to get excited—but then possibly sad that the final chapter of the beloved series never got made into the movie that was promised? You betcha.
Readers may recall that the film adaptation of the third book in Veronica Roth's YA trilogy, Allegiant, never actually happened due to the poor performance of the second film, Insurgent. There was talk, then there were talks and then there was nothing. That's right—only two parts of a trilogy came out. How cruel.
The decision to never finish out the series left many feeling out of sorts and maybe even a tad broken-hearted.
But fret not, Divergent lovers! We've got a solution!
Perhaps these longtime friends' red carpet moment on the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art can serve to soothe your fractured soul?
Maybe seeing Shailene Woodley dressed up as a person from the future (maybe she didn't get the memo about the theme?) will heal your dystopian-loving heart?
Perchance it will do you some good to once more see these two actors, who once played siblings that were placed in different factions but eventually came together for the greater good, join together once more, but this time for the sake of fashion?
We know you wanted an end but weren't given it and for that we're sorry.
For those whose hearts have been aching for the past few years without your Allegiant fix: we see you, we feel you and we at E! News hope that this photo of Tris the Dauntless and Caleb the Erudite gives you the closure you need to move on—it's what they would have wanted...
