Yep, That's a Nativity Scene on Sarah Jessica Parker's Head at Met Gala

And the award for most thematic Met Gala ensemble goes to...Sarah Jessica Parker.

But we already knew that, as SJP may be the most devoted celebrity to a Met Ball theme ever. Remember when punk was the name of the game? The Sex and the City actress wore a full-on Mohawk headpiece to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" year, Sarah shut down Internet trolls who called her Diane von Furstenberg ensemble "pirate-chic."

"Got the memo. Always welcome thoughts but I'm a stickler for the theme and pay close attention to what it means. Every year with great consideration, research and conviction," she wrote, explaining that the theme wasn't about wearing metallics to fit the tech theme (as so many stars did), but it was about the technological advances that go into fabrication and fabricating garments.