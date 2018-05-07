Blake Lively Telling 2018 Met Gala Photographers to ''Calm Down'' Is a Big Mood

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 6:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

When the queen speaks, you listen. 

Blake Lively made her presence known at tonight's 2018 Met Gala—not only with a show-stopping Renaissance-inspired gown, but with how she handled the chaos that ensues when you're Hollywood royalty on the red carpet. 

The Met Gala differs from other star-studded events in that the sheer number of A-list attendees, coupled with the speed at which they make their way into the Metropolitan Museum of Art can cause photographers to get all paparazzi on the subjects they're shooting. 

Enter the one and only Blake Lively, who apparently doesn't have the time or energy to comply with their demands. (And we don't blame her!) 

Photos

Met Gala 2018: Best Dressed Stars to the Hit the Red Carpet

Blake Lively, 2018 Met Gala

Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Gossip Girl star took a moment from gracing us all with her flawless presence to tell the photographers screaming her name to "calm down." Lively, who attended sans hubby Ryan Reynolds, pointed to the chatty crowd with a sassy smile on her face before hitting pose after pose.

Lively's Atelier Versace gown took more than 600 hours to make. "This year's may be my favorite dress ever," the actress told Vogue. It's not hard to see why! 

And as for Blake's shouting, never change. Never change. 

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blake Lively , 2018 Met Gala , Met Gala , Apple News , Red Carpet , Top Stories
Latest News

Awkwafina Shares the Impact of "Crazy Rich Asians"

Is a "Crazy Rich Asians" Sequel Coming?

Ashley Iaconetti & Fiance Jared Haibon Spill Wedding Details

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians Premiere

Crazy Rich Asians Stars Step Out in Style at the Film's Premiere

Constance Wu & Henry Golding Reveal Crazy Splurges

Jason Statham Takes on a Megalodon Shark in "The Meg"

Reese Witherspoon Teases "Shine On" & "Big Little Lies"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.