Blake Lively Telling 2018 Met Gala Photographers to ''Calm Down'' Is a Big Mood

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 6:26 PM

Blake Lively, 2018 Met Gala

Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

When the queen speaks, you listen. 

Blake Lively made her presence known at tonight's 2018 Met Gala—not only with a show-stopping Renaissance-inspired gown, but with how she handled the chaos that ensues when you're Hollywood royalty on the red carpet. 

The Met Gala differs from other star-studded events in that the sheer number of A-list attendees, coupled with the speed at which they make their way into the Metropolitan Museum of Art can cause photographers to get all paparazzi on the subjects they're shooting. 

Enter the one and only Blake Lively, who apparently doesn't have the time or energy to comply with their demands. (And we don't blame her!) 

Photos

Met Gala 2018: Best Dressed Stars to the Hit the Red Carpet

Blake Lively, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The Gossip Girl star took a moment from gracing us all with her flawless presence to tell the photographers screaming her name to "calm down." Lively, who attended sans hubby Ryan Reynolds, pointed to the chatty crowd with a sassy smile on her face before hitting pose after pose.

Lively's Atelier Versace gown took more than 600 hours to make. "This year's may be my favorite dress ever," the actress told Vogue. It's not hard to see why! 

And as for Blake's shouting, never change. Never change. 

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

