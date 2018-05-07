Jaden Smith Is Still the King of Unlikely Accessories at 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jaden Smith , 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It's not his own hair, but Jaden Smith can't avoid making a statement on the Met Gala red carpet. 

Unlike last year's spectacle, where Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's 19-year-old brought a literal chunk of his own dreadlocks, Jaden was once again accompanied by some standout self-promo. 

The up-and-coming rapper celebrated his latest accomplishment by carrying his gold certification plaque for hit song "Icon," proudly posing for photos and holding it up in the air with a smile on his face. 

The fashionable teen strayed from the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in a Louis Vuitton trench coat, white denim and chunky tennis shoes. 

Photos

Met Gala 2018: Best Dressed Stars to the Hit the Red Carpet

Jaden first attended the Met Gala in 2016 alongside little sister Willow Smith. As for tonight's festivities, we expect Smith to party the night away alongside close friends and fellow attendees Kylie JennerKendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwinand more. 

Congratulations, Jaden! Enjoy the moment. 

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jaden Smith , Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, 2018 Met Gala

Divine Intervention! Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Are Hanging Out at the 2018 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner's 2018 Met Gala Look Isn't Complete Without a Mysterious Band-Aid

Elon Musk, Grimes, 2018 Met Gala, Couples

Elon Musk and Grimes Couple Up at 2018 Met Gala

Met Gala Couples: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Lead Looks

Blake Lively, 2018 Met Gala

Blake Lively Telling 2018 Met Gala Photographers to ''Calm Down'' Is a Big Mood

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Trolls 2018 Met Gala With Hilarious Red Carpet Hair Tutorial

ESC: Gigi Hadid, 2018 Met Gala

Gigi Hadid's Gown Mirrors the Beauty of Stained Glass at the Met Gala

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.