Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Slip Gown to 2018 Met Gala

Mon., May. 7, 2018

Selena Gomez has arrived to the 2018 Met Gala.

The 25-year-old singer wore a custom Coach dress to fashion's biggest night on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Designed by Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers, Gomez's opera length slip gown was made from vintage cream silk gauze. She paired the look with Coach gunmetal heels and a cream Kisslock Frame bag. Gomez also added a personal touch to her look, a quote in her handwriting is embossed on the side of the bag as well as on a ribbon on her dress.

The event takes place each year on the first Monday in May, and this year's theme for the event is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

"Hi guys, so I'm actually outside about to leave and Stuart's back there," Gomez said on Coach's Instagram Story before hitting the red carpet on Monday.

"I can't wait for you to see my dress, it's so pretty, it's my favorite," Gomez continued. "I will explain more on my Instagram."

Coach also shared a first look at Gomez's dress before she hit the red carpet on Monday. Gomez, who is the face of Coach, also wore Coach to the 2017 Met Gala, where she walked the red carpet with then-boyfriend The Weeknd.

