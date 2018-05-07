Kim Kardashian Is a Golden Goddess in Versace at Met Gala 2018

Leave it to Kim Kardashian West to bring her fashion A-game to the 2018 Met Gala.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was dripping in gold Versace, which hugged her in all the right places. In accordance with the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, the gown was embellished with two statement beaded crosses at the waist and hip. She paired the stunning, floor-length look with a half-up-half-down hairstyle and dramatic, liner-rimmed eyes. To balance out the gilded look, Kim wore two relatively dainty cross necklaces to match.

Earlier Monday, the beauty mogul took to Twitter to tease out her look. "Can you guess who I'm going with this year? Thank you DV for glamming up my room!" Kim captioned the post. If the gold print didn't give it away, DV—as in Donatella Versace—should. The Met Gala co-chair must have close ties to the Kardashian-Jenner family, as little sister Kylie Jenner accompanied the Italian designer to the event in 2017.