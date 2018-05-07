Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Shine in Balmain at the 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Met Gala 2018, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

This is a special event for these two! 

That's because just a year ago today, Jennifer Lopezand Alex Rodriguezhad their first red carpet appearance at the 2017 Met Gala

This year, the couple is rocking looks by Balmain and Lopez looks stunning in a beaded blue, black and feathered gown with shoes also from Balmain and jewels from Tiffany & Co. The front of the ornate bodice featured a red and blue cross and jewel-encrusted shoulder pads. The singer's makeup look was created using Jennifer Lopez for Inglot Cosmetics. Meanwhile, the former professional athlete looks as handsome as ever in his custom suit also by Balmain. 

Both the "Amor Amor Amor" singer's gown and the New York Yankees star's suit by Balmain's Olivier Rousteing will be auctioned off for charity as part of a partnership with (RED) to fight against AIDS.

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

The designer is also dressing Trevor Noah, Juliette Binoche, Natalia Vodianova, Natasha Poly, and Julia Stegner. Currently, starting bids are currently at $5,000. 

Photos

2018 Met Gala: Red Carpet Couples

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Last year, Lopez stunned in a baby blue gown by Valentino, which was draped by a flowing cape over her shoulders, loose waves, and Harry Winston diamonds. 

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Couples , Red Carpet , Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, 2018 Met Gala

Divine Intervention! Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Are Hanging Out at the 2018 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner's 2018 Met Gala Look Isn't Complete Without a Mysterious Band-Aid

Elon Musk, Grimes, 2018 Met Gala, Couples

Elon Musk and Grimes Couple Up at 2018 Met Gala

Met Gala Couples: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Lead Looks

Blake Lively, 2018 Met Gala

Blake Lively Telling 2018 Met Gala Photographers to ''Calm Down'' Is a Big Mood

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Trolls 2018 Met Gala With Hilarious Red Carpet Hair Tutorial

ESC: Gigi Hadid, 2018 Met Gala

Gigi Hadid's Gown Mirrors the Beauty of Stained Glass at the Met Gala

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.