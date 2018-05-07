Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Touch Down at the 2018 Met Gala With Plenty of "Magic"

Touchdown Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen!

The 2018 Met Gala brought out a whole lot of impressive couples. But we have to give credit where credit is due: One supermodel and NFL stud definitely impressed.

May we point out Tom and Gisele who arrived holding hands as they showed off their red carpet look.

"Ready to go! Thank you @versace for working so hard to make me an eco dress," the world-famous model shared on Instagram before the event kicked off. "The fabric and lining used are both 100% organic silk ecologically dyed, the threads are 100% organic cotton and everything is certificated as GOTS: Global Organic Textile Standard."

Gisele added, "Thank you to my super team @hungvanngo @davidvoncannon @georgecortina and @deborahlippman for getting me ready for tonight."