Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Touch Down at the 2018 Met Gala With Plenty of "Magic"

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:06 PM

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Touchdown Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen!

The 2018 Met Gala brought out a whole lot of impressive couples. But we have to give credit where credit is due: One supermodel and NFL stud definitely impressed.

May we point out Tom and Gisele who arrived holding hands as they showed off their red carpet look.

"Ready to go! Thank you @versace for working so hard to make me an eco dress," the world-famous model shared on Instagram before the event kicked off. "The fabric and lining used are both 100% organic silk ecologically dyed, the threads are 100% organic cotton and everything is certificated as GOTS: Global Organic Textile Standard."

Gisele added, "Thank you to my super team @hungvanngo @davidvoncannon @georgecortina and @deborahlippman for getting me ready for tonight."

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

As for Tom, he was just excited to enjoy the night with his leading lady.

"24k Magic....My Beautiful Date @gisele," he wrote to his followers.

Before the pair stopped for photographers and made their way up the famous steps, Gisele also posted a video to Instagram Stories where she couldn't hide her excitement for the night themed "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

"Do you want to see my cute date? There he is," she said. "What a cutie. Isn't he a cute guy? Seriously."

Something tells us these two are going to have some fun tonight!

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

