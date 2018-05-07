Watch Bella Hadid Interact With Ex-Stepfather David Foster at 2018 Met Gala

No hard feelings here!

Even a run-in with her former stepfather and his new girlfriend couldn't cramp Bella Hadid's style at the 2018 Met Gala. Moments before the 21-year-old supermodel arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening, David Foster and Katharine McPhee made their entrance arm-in-arm.

The famous music producer and American Idol alum were first romantically linked in May 2017, two years after Bella's mom Yolanda Hadid filed for divorce from David after four years of marriage.

But you'd never know any tension between Yolanda and David has impacted his relationship with Bella, because both appeared quite overjoyed by the chance encounter.