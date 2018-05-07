Ariana Grande's 2018 Met Gala Debut Has Left Us With No Tears to Cry

Ariana Grande has us in a state of mind we want to be in like all the time!

Fresh off the release of comeback single "No Tears Left to Cry," the pop star attended her first-ever Met Gala on Monday in New York City. Ariana followed the event's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," in an ethereal gown by Vera Wang. She completed the look with a massive white bow perched atop her signature ponytail.

She told E! News on the red carpet, "I'm wearing Vera Wang. I'm very happy to be her date tonight... This is a painting I'm wearing."

Ahead of her highly-anticipated arrival, Grande teased her inspiration for tonight's ensemble by sharing a photo of Michelangelo's The Last Judgement, which is said to depict the second coming of Christ and God's final judgement on humanity.