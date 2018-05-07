Did 2 Chainz Just Propose at the 2018 Met Gala? See for Yourself!

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:43 PM
Spoiler alert: she said yes!
2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, hit the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala and had more than striking a posing on his mind.
While walking up the Met's famed stairs, the "We Own It" rapper got down on one knee and proposed to longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward! The two have three kids together, Heaven, Harmony and Halo.
Needless to say Kesha accepted her main man's proposal—and the ring, of course!
For the exciting night in NYC, the pair, who have often referred to each other as "husband" and "wife" but have not tied the knot, were outfitted in custom Versace.
The annual event, which is themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, in New York City. The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.
Headed to #metgala2018 @versace
A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on
Prior to popping the question, the rapper posted a video on Instagram while en route to the gala on his social media and wrote, "headed to #metgala2018."
The rapper said, "You look good baby.
"Thank you, baby," Kesha responded.
Who says that romance is dead?!
2 Chainz will perform "Proud" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.
Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Are Back Together After Split: ''It's Always Up and Down''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?