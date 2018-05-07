Did 2 Chainz Just Propose at the 2018 Met Gala? See for Yourself!

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
2 Chainz, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Spoiler alert: she said yes!

2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, hit the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala and had more than striking a posing on his mind.

While walking up the Met's famed stairs, the "We Own It" rapper got down on one knee and proposed to Kesha Ward—his wife! That's right, the two are already married and have three kids together!

Needless to say Kesha, who wed the rapper in 2013, accepted her hubby's proposal—and the new ring, of course! For the exciting night in NYC, the pair was outfitted in Versace.

The annual event, which is themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, in New York City. The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Prior to re-popping the question, the rapper posted a video on Instagram while en route to the gala on his social media and wrote, "headed to #metgala2018."

The rapper said, "You look good baby.

"Thank you, baby," Kesha responded.

Who says that romance is dead?!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Touch Down at the 2018 Met Gala With Plenty of "Magic"

David Foster, Katherine McPhee, Bella Hadid 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Watch Bella Hadid Interact With Ex-Stepfather David Foster at 2018 Met Gala

Katy Perry, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Katy Perry and Her Angel Wings Turn Heads at 2018 Met Gala

Ariana Grande, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Ariana Grande's 2018 Met Gala Debut Has Left Us With No Tears to Cry

ESC: Worst Dressed, Doutzen Kroes

Met Gala 2018: The Riskiest Red Carpet Looks of the Night

Khloe Kardashian

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Still Going Strong Despite Cheating Scandal?

Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2018 Met Gala

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.