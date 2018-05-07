Met Gala 2018: The Riskiest Red Carpet Looks of the Night

On the Met Gala red carpet, which celebrates creativity, design and fashion, celebrities are expected to wow.

However, in order to make an impact that has the world talking when the event is over (Think: Rihanna's yellow Guo Pei robe from 2015), celebrities have to take a major risk. You have to wear something that no one has seen before.

With hours spent in fittings, the pressure is on the star, their stylist and the designer (chosen by Anna Wintour) to pick a museum exhibit-worthy gown that hugs the celeb's curves in all of the right ways, sparks conversation and aligns to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. If an A-lister really does it right, it's a process that requires a lot of preparation.