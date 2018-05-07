Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Forget about fashion statements! These two want to make a relationship statement.

During tonight's 2018 Met Gala, Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin decided to step out in style—together!

While arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday evening, the "Stitches" singer showed up in a handsome purple Tommy Hilfiger suit and tie.

As for Hailey, she also wore a Tommy Hilfiger outfit tied to the event's theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." She completed her look with light pink hair and a floral crown. 

E! News has learned the pair is expected to be seated at the designer's table with Tommy Hilfiger global brand ambassador Lewis Hamilton, Ruby Rose, Kris Jenner, Corey GambleWinnie Harlow and Joan Smalls.

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Tonight's appearance comes as romance rumors continue to surround the pair. In fact, Shawn got the Internet talking just last month when he posted a photo with Hailey on Instagram.

While they're not speaking out about the speculation, a source previously shared with E! News that the duo's friendship did in fact turn into something more.

"It started out casual as they would run into each other at parties and hangout, but most recently it's become more serious," an insider explained to us. "They are definitely dating and spend a lot of time together."

Relationship rumors aside, Shawn is expected to release his new self-titled album on May 25. As for Hailey, she continues to make her mark in the fashion and modeling world with recent shoots in Vogue Mexico and Elle Argentina.

Enjoy the night, you two! 

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Red Carpet , Fashion , Hailey Baldwin , Shawn Mendes , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Awkwafina Shares the Impact of "Crazy Rich Asians"

Is a "Crazy Rich Asians" Sequel Coming?

Ashley Iaconetti & Fiance Jared Haibon Spill Wedding Details

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians Premiere

Crazy Rich Asians Stars Step Out in Style at the Film's Premiere

Constance Wu & Henry Golding Reveal Crazy Splurges

Jason Statham Takes on a Megalodon Shark in "The Meg"

Reese Witherspoon Teases "Shine On" & "Big Little Lies"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.