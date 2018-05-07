Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts for the Mama in Your Life

Friendly reminder: Mother's Day is this coming Sunday, May 13th.

We're not calling you out for forgetting about your mom's favorite day, but now that we've brought it up: What's the plan? Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to go full out with a lavish spa day for mama (although we're not going to hate on you if you do).

With about a week left before the big day, you have plenty of time to grab a gift that you know she'll love. Need ideas? We got you.

Fresh Flowers

BloomThat the Gigi, $52

Silk Scarf

Anya Hindmarch Printed Silk-Satin Twill Scarf, $158 

Sneakers

Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker with Stitchlite, $110

Silk Travel Set

Slip for Beauty Sleep Sleep On the Go Set, $119

LED Facial Light

LightStim for Wrinkles, $249

Trophy Wife Sweater

Wildfox Trophy Wife Sommers Sweater, $108

Hair Dryer

Paul Mitchell Neuro Halo Touchscreen Dryer with Neuro Prime, $255

Skincare Face Wrap

Nurse Jamie Face Wrap, $30

Ugg Slippers

Ugg Abela Genuine Shearling Flip Flop, $80

Jumpsuit

Tibi Silk Halter Ruffle Jumpsuit, $650

Signature Scent

Ralph Lauren Woman Eau de Parfum, $84

Detox Face Mask

Crop Natural Detoxifying Charcoal Mask, $30

Classic Dress Shirt

A Day Something Borrowed Shirt, $135

Lattes to Go

La Colombe Draft Latte Variety Pack, $12

Bath Set

Soap & Glory Soaperwoman, $20

Striped Midi Dress

Elizabeth and James Jewel Striped Satin and Crepe Midi Dress, $262

Mini Satchel Handbag

Tory Burch Juliette Embossed Mini Top Handle Satchel, $498

Summer Sandals

Tory Burch Lola 100mm Sandals, $298

Floral Robe

Nordstrom Lingerie Sweet Dreams Short Robe, $59

Beaded Slides

Mystique Coral Slides, $161

Chip & Dip Bowl

Kate Spade New York Strawberries Chip and Dip Bowl, $50

Mommy & Me Pajamas

Cosabella Bella Maternity Printed Gifting Package, $140

Card Holder

Charlotte Olympia Feline Card Holder, $165

Coffee Mug

Kate Spade New York Make Mine a Double Thermal Mug, $18

Wifey Necklace

Established 14k Gold Wifey Word Necklace, $440

Face Serum

Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum, $250

If she didn't have a favorite child before, she does now. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

