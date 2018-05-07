Princess Beatrice Brings Royalty to the Red Carpet at 2018 Met Gala

Princess Beatrice has arrived to the 2018 Met Gala!

The 29-year-old royal was photographed on the red carpet at fashion's biggest event of the year on Monday in New York City. For the event, Beatrice wore a long, deep purple gown with a black clutch.

The event takes place each year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May. This year's theme for the event is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Beatrice's appearance at the event comes just under two weeks before her cousin Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle. The couple is set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.