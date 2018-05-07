Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner Got Matching Avengers Tattoos

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 7, 2018 3:26 PM

Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner are now sporting matching tattoos.

Photos and videos posted to social media by Downey, Renner and tattoo artist Joshua Lord show the stars getting tattoos of the Avengers logo last week.

"Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo," Downey told Entertainment Weekly on Monday. "And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was (Scarlett) Johansson's idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it."

Avengers: Infinity War Has the Biggest Box Office Opening of All Time

"And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre," the actor continued. "Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us. By the way, he's got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful, which is crazy, because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess."

In one video on Downey's Instagram, he sends a message to Chris Evans.

"Hey Chris, we wish you were here dude, we love you Evans," Downey says in the video. Hemsworth then teases Evans, telling him, "We got all the Chris we need."

Take a look at the Avengers stars getting inked in the videos above!

