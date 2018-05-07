Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., May. 7, 2018 3:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
George Clooney, Amal Clooney, 2018 Met Gala, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Finally, it's the moment fashion lovers all around the world have been waiting for.

The Met Gala 2018 red carpet officially begun.

As decided by longtime trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, this year, invitees (a.k.a. beauty and fashion industry leaders, top models and A-list celebrities) are expected to wear outfits worthy of being in an museum, literally. Anna's chosen theme: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," so you can expect celeb style to be heavenly. The red carpet will function as a moving exhibit with celebrities like Amal Clooneyand Kim Kardashian acting as models. 

Fashion is the star on this red carpet. This is a spectacle you don't want to miss.

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

And, you don't have to miss it! Check out the red carpet arrivals above!

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLE: 12 Wedding Gowns From TV and Film That Would Be Heavenly at the Met Gala

RELATED ARTICLE: Meet the Celebrity Style Squads That Rule Met Gala

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anna Wintour , Amal Clooney , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Fashion , Red Carpet , George Clooney , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Awkwafina

The Message Behind Awkwafina's Crazy Rich Asians Premiere Pout

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

How Does Gwyneth Paltrow's $600 Skin Routine Compare to Other Celebs'?

ESC: Gemma Chan

Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan Has Crazy-Good Style

ESC: Kylie Jenner

What It Really Takes to Manage Kylie Jenner's Wardrobe

Beyonce, September Vogue

How Beyoncé Achieved a "Lit-From-Within" Glow for Vogue

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin's Dress Picks Are for Summer Romances—Shop Her Style!

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Dress Is Back on Sale and Ready for Your Next Big Event

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.