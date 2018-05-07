Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., May. 7, 2018 3:13 PM

Finally, it's the moment fashion lovers all around the world have been waiting for.

The Met Gala 2018 red carpet officially begun.

As decided by longtime trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, this year, invitees (a.k.a. beauty and fashion industry leaders, top models and A-list celebrities) are expected to wear outfits worthy of being in an museum, literally. Anna's chosen theme: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," so you can expect celeb style to be heavenly. The red carpet will function as a moving exhibit with celebrities like Amal Clooneyand Kim Kardashian acting as models. 

Fashion is the star on this red carpet. This is a spectacle you don't want to miss.

And, you don't have to miss it! Check out the red carpet arrivals above!

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLE: 12 Wedding Gowns From TV and Film That Would Be Heavenly at the Met Gala

RELATED ARTICLE: Meet the Celebrity Style Squads That Rule Met Gala

