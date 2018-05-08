An Undercover Romance, Secret Flights and Those Crazy Conspiracy Theories: Inside the Reinvention of Taylor Swift

And hopefully a little less primed to attack. Because Swift's own yearlong hiatus wasn't the result of simple oversaturation. The back half of 2016 hadn't been kind to the 28-year-old. Her whirlwind fling with Tom Hiddleston flamed out just as Kim Kardashian was coming for her and bringing receipts. Annoyed that Swift had publicly shaded her husband Kanye West for his single "Famous", in which he rapped he might have sex with Swift while also crediting her astronomical success to his stage-storming award show snafu, Kardashian released a taped phone conversation she said proved Swift was in on the whole thing.

The star argued her main objection was his language, writing on social media, "Where in that video is Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened." (Her rep added in a statement, "Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric.") But the damage was already done. For detractors this was all the proof they needed to label her a manipulator and to declare her nice girl persona—complete with random acts of charity—a carefully orchestrated act.

As the haters lobbed insults, the 10-time Grammy winner responded by going underground. Relying on private jets and bodyguards, the pop star once as famous for striding out of her gym perfectly coiffed and camera-ready as she was for strutting across the stages of sold-out arenas was able to dodge photographers. And save for one pre-Super Bowl performance, she didn't take the stage in 2017 until she promoted her latest disc, Reputation, on Saturday Night Live Nov. 11.