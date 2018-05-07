Shay Mitchell Slams Blake Griffin Dating Rumors

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 7, 2018 2:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shay Mitchell, Blake Griffin

Robin Marchant/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

New couple alert? Not so fast...

Shortly after a report surfaced on Monday saying that Blake Griffin had "moved on" from Kendall Jenner with Shay Mitchell, the Pretty Little Liars alum took to Twitter to put an end to the speculation. In the Page Six article, it was stated that the Detroit Pistons star had been "spotted chatting" with Mitchell on Friday during a private event at New York restaurant Carbone. But according to Mitchell, that didn't happen, because they've never even met.

"I've never met @blakegriffin23 but if he was at Carbone at the same time I was, I hope he ordered the spicy rig and enjoyed it as much as I did," Mitchell tweeted on Monday.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Were Never Serious

Kendall Jenner, Blake Griffin

Lies Angeles / MEGA

Griffin was first linked to model Jenner in Aug. 2017. Over the following months, the duo was photographed on and off together, but neither have ever commented publicly on their relationship status.

In December, Jenner was spotted wearing Griffin's jacket while attending his comedy show in Los Angeles. But the following month, a source told E! News that things between Jenner and Griffin had "slowed down."

"They were hanging out but both knew that it wasn't going to be a long-term exclusive relationship," the insider shared with us at the time. "They are still in contact and hangout here and there when they are both in town because they truly have a lot of fun together. Kendall always says that Blake makes her laugh and that's why she loves being around him."

But, the source added that Jenner and Griffin "were never serious."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shay Mitchell , Kendall Jenner , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ashley Jacobs, Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Are Back Together After Split: ''It's Always Up and Down''

Margot Kidder

Superman's Margot Kidder's Death Ruled a Suicide

Yara Shahidi Graces "THR" Cover--Plus Top 30 Stars Under 18

Kris Jenner Eats a Cricket to Avoid Engagement Questions

J.Lo & A-Rod Set Engagement Rumors Straight

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Will Break Its Own Rules As It Moves On From Jack's Death

Shopping: Back to School Bags

14 Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.