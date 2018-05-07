Shay Mitchell Slams Blake Griffin Dating Rumors

Griffin was first linked to model Jenner in Aug. 2017. Over the following months, the duo was photographed on and off together, but neither have ever commented publicly on their relationship status.

In December, Jenner was spotted wearing Griffin's jacket while attending his comedy show in Los Angeles. But the following month, a source told E! News that things between Jenner and Griffin had "slowed down."

"They were hanging out but both knew that it wasn't going to be a long-term exclusive relationship," the insider shared with us at the time. "They are still in contact and hangout here and there when they are both in town because they truly have a lot of fun together. Kendall always says that Blake makes her laugh and that's why she loves being around him."