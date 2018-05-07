Allison Mack Married Actress Nicki Clyne Prior to Sex Trafficking Arrest

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 1:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne

Instagram

Allison Mack is married to Battlestar Galactica actress Nicki Clyne, federal prosecutors said in court documents obtained by E! News. 

The Smallville star—who is facing sex crime charges in connection with purported self-help organization NXIVM—wed Clyne in February 2017 and lives with her in New York, the transcripts state. Both Mack and Clyne's social media accounts feature photos with each other. 

Last month, Mack (along with the organization's founder Keith Raniere) was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. After being released on $5 million bond and placed under house arrest, Mack plead not guilty to all three charges. 

Photos

Court Appearances

Allison Mack, Court

emal Countess/Getty Images

The U.S. Attorney's Office has accused Raniere of creating a sex slavery ring in which "slaves" were to enlist other prospective members in order to become "masters." Between February 2016 and February 2017, Mack is accused of recruiting "slaves" by telling them they were joining a women-only organization that would empower them, and allegedly required her "slaves" to engage in sexual activity with Raniere in exchange for money or other benefits.

Mack faces a minimum 15 years in prison. 

In court documents obtained E! News, both Mack and federal prosecutors requested to push the start of a potential trail until after May 3 because "they are engaged in plea negotiations, which they believe are likely to result in the disposition of this case without trial."

INTO was first to report the news. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Legal , Weddings , Crime , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ashley Jacobs, Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Are Back Together After Split: ''It's Always Up and Down''

Margot Kidder

Superman's Margot Kidder's Death Ruled a Suicide

Yara Shahidi Graces "THR" Cover--Plus Top 30 Stars Under 18

Kris Jenner Eats a Cricket to Avoid Engagement Questions

J.Lo & A-Rod Set Engagement Rumors Straight

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Will Break Its Own Rules As It Moves On From Jack's Death

Shopping: Back to School Bags

14 Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.