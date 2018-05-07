Allison Mack Married Actress Nicki Clyne Prior to Sex Trafficking Arrest

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 1:44 PM

Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne

Allison Mack is married to Battlestar Galactica actress Nicki Clyne, federal prosecutors said in court documents obtained by E! News. 

The Smallville star—who is facing sex crime charges in connection with purported self-help organization NXIVM—wed Clyne in February 2017 and lives with her in New York, the transcripts state. Both Mack and Clyne's social media accounts feature photos with each other. 

Last month, Mack (along with the organization's founder Keith Raniere) was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. After being released on $5 million bond and placed under house arrest, Mack plead not guilty to all three charges. 

Allison Mack, Court

The U.S. Attorney's Office has accused Raniere of creating a sex slavery ring in which "slaves" were to enlist other prospective members in order to become "masters." Between February 2016 and February 2017, Mack is accused of recruiting "slaves" by telling them they were joining a women-only organization that would empower them, and allegedly required her "slaves" to engage in sexual activity with Raniere in exchange for money or other benefits.

Mack faces a minimum 15 years in prison. 

In court documents obtained E! News, both Mack and federal prosecutors requested to push the start of a potential trail until after May 3 because "they are engaged in plea negotiations, which they believe are likely to result in the disposition of this case without trial."

