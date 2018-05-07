Clay Aiken Throws Shade at Recently Eliminated American Idol Contestant Catie Turner

by Serrie Ro | Mon., May. 7, 2018 1:36 PM

Clay Aiken just threw some shade at American Idol and the most recent eliminated contestant.

The former American Idol star took to social media to express his disapproval of what he believes to be a much less intense version of the show and how easy the most recently eliminated singer, Catie Turner, got off after making a blunder on stage.

"So when I was on @AmericanIdol I slightly flubbed some lyrics," the singer wrote on Twitter. "Nowhere near this noticeable..and even Paula gave me hell. This girl gets a therapy session?! Really? Seriously??! What happened to the show we loved?" He then added the hashtag #MakeIdolGreatAgain.

He attached a video clip of Turner singing "Maniac Monday" by The Bangles in front of the judges, when she forgot the words to the song. She is seen in the video knowing the first few words but then blanking on the rest of the lyrics. 

Clay Aiken, Twitter

Twitter

Unsurprisingly, Turner was eliminated later that night along with fellow contestant, Jurnee-leaving just five people left in the competition. Aiken, however wasn't done tweeting about the show and how he believes it has changed. 

"Remember back 2002 - 2003 when @AmericanIdol was a high stakes singing competition & we were all waiting and nervously anticipating what @SimonCowell had to say?" Aiken continued. "Why's it now totally without critique and essentially just a Vacation Bible School talent show?" adding once again the hashtag #MakeIdolGreatAgain.

Aiken won second place in the second season of American Idol back in 2003. He's made quite the name for himself after he first came to fame on the show- dropping a multi-platinum album in the same year, acting in multiple films, and becoming a recognized politician. 

American Idol is renewed for its second season on ABC.

