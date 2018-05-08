The Taylor Swift Effect: How She Helped Opening Acts Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran Become Superstars

Ed Sheeran: Sheeran opened for Swift during her Red tour in 2013. While the singer was known in the U.K., he was still gaining popularity in the U.S. when he joined Swift's tour. This move helped Sheeran earn recognition with the U.S. crowds and audiences became more familiar with his songs. The duo also collaborated on the song "Everything Has Changed," which they performed together on the tour.

In 2014, Sheeran said in an interview with Nightline, "The same thing Taylor said to me was the same thing Pharrell said, same thing Chris Martin said, is just the same thing: Constant humility, constant evolution and be a sponge, soak up your influences."

Since touring with Swift, Sheeran's career has skyrocketed. In addition to his songs reaching the top of the charts around the world, Sheeran has also won four Grammys and is now headlining his own tours.

The duo surprised fans this past November when their latest collaboration "End Game," which also features Future, was released. We then saw the duo perform the song together multiple times in December. So maybe this means we'll see Sheeran pop up on her tour this summer!