Prince's Turks and Caicos Estate Is Up for Auction: Inside the Luxury Home

Mon., May. 7, 2018

Prince, Turks and Caicos Property

Images courtesy of Prince Estate

The Prince Estate is auctioning off Prince's private home in Turks and Caicos.

Fans of the late singer can bid on his island retreat until July 12.

While there is no starting bid, there is a registration deposit of $100,000. However, this money is refundable should bidders not end up purchasing the property.

According to an official press release issued by Premiere Estates, the vacation home is 10,000 square feet and sits upon more than five acres. It includes six bedrooms, a tennis court, and two private beaches. It also has six full bathrooms and a half bath, as well as panoramic ocean views and a 200-foot personal dock.

Prince, Turks and Caicos Property

Images courtesy of Prince Estate

The late singer had certainly put his personal touch on the property. According to the press release, the home even features a purple driveway—a slight nod to his classic "Purple Rain."

Prince, Turks and Caicos Property

Images courtesy of Prince Estate

Check out the photos to see more of the property.

Prince, Turks and Caicos Property

Images courtesy of Prince Estate

Prince, Turks and Caicos Property

Images courtesy of Prince Estate

Prince, Turks and Caicos Property

Images courtesy of Prince Estate

Prince, Turks and Caicos Property

Images courtesy of Prince Estate

Prince, Turks and Caicos Property

Images courtesy of Prince Estate

