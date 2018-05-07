Prince's Turks and Caicos Estate Is Up for Auction: Inside the Luxury Home

The Prince Estate is auctioning off Prince's private home in Turks and Caicos.

Fans of the late singer can bid on his island retreat until July 12.

While there is no starting bid, there is a registration deposit of $100,000. However, this money is refundable should bidders not end up purchasing the property.

According to an official press release issued by Premiere Estates, the vacation home is 10,000 square feet and sits upon more than five acres. It includes six bedrooms, a tennis court, and two private beaches. It also has six full bathrooms and a half bath, as well as panoramic ocean views and a 200-foot personal dock.