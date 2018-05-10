Spice Up Your Life with PrettyLittleThing's Latest Looks for Summer

The temperatures are on the rise which means Summer is right around the corner. Looking at our closet, we are ready to clear out all of the chunky sweaters and jackets and make room for pieces that are fun, flirty, and vibrant.

Thank goodness we have PrettyLittleThing to help us stock up. Their new summer line just dropped and we are obsessed with so many looks. Think: gorgeous bright florals, vivid colours and prints, jumpsuits, maxi dresses, swimsuits, and everything in between.

These pieces will take us from balmy beach days to warm summer nights and have us living our absolute best life.

Take a look at some of our favourites below and shop the entire collection (here):

PLT Summer Campaign Images

PrettyLittleThing

Bold & Beautiful

Tropical Print High Waisted Trousers and Bralet

PLT Summer Campaign Images

PrettyLittleThing

Mellow Yellow

Neon Multi Sequin Chain Choker Mini Dress

PLT Summer Campaign Images

PrettyLittleThing

Polka Dots for Days

Black Polka Dot Printed Slit Front Maxi Skirt and Crop Top

PLT Summer Campaign Images

PrettyLittleThing

Vamos a la Playa

Pink Palm Maxi Kimono, Bikini Top, and Bottom and Yellow Scoop Neck Pom Pom Swimsuit

PLT Summer Campaign Images

PrettyLittleThing

In Living Colour

Multi Crochet Stripe Maxi Cardigan, Crop Top, and Wide Leg Trousers

PLT Summer Campaign Images

PrettyLittleThing

Fun & Floral

Yellow Floral Maxi Dress

PLT Summer Campaign Images

PrettyLittleThing

Baby Blues

Blue Satin Tribal Print Cami Top and Short

PLT Summer Campaign Images

PrettyLittleThing

Endless Summer

Fuschia Embroidered Lace Maxi Dress

