Botched Patient and Self-Described "Plastic Surgery Enthusiast" Needs Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif to Fix His Nose

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 8, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

He's going under the knife, but it won't be the first time...or the last! 

On this week's episode of BotchedJoey needs Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's help with fixing a nose job gone wrong. But first, we learn about all the ways his previous surgeries have gone so right! 

"I have 300cc silicone solid butt implants. It was by far the most painful thing I've ever done to myself," Joey shared. "I couldn't sit for six weeks, but it was worth it." That pretty much sums Joey up in a nutshell. But it doesn't end there. 

"I first started modifying myself when I was 15 years old and I started going tanning and would wear color contacts," Joey shared. "I've had the sweat glands from my under arms removed. I haven't sweat since the procedure. I wouldn't say I'm obsessed with plastic surgery, I would say that I'm a plastic surgery enthusiast."

Watch

Botched Docs Tease RHONJ' Kim D.'s Case

"I got my first nose job when I was 21 years old. The doctor put an implant over my nose. It was a nightmare. After six months it slipped down and broke through my septum," he revealed about his plastic surgery disaster. 

"I went to the surgeon and he tried using a clamp and scalpel to try and trim it and push it back into my nose and hope it was going to close over. It didn't so I went in for surgery to have the implant removed," he shared. Unfortunately, they didn't completely fix the problem. Cue Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif to the rescue! 

"When I woke up from that surgery, my nose was really bumpy at the top," Joey shared. "My nose is like a canvas that's half painted. It's almost there. It just needs a little tweak and a little finishing." Will they be able to give him his dream nose? 

Hear the shocking story in the clip above! 

Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Top Stories , Plastic Surgery
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez Gives an Impromptu Performance in an Italian Restaurant

Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong Is "Fine and Resting Up" After Bloody Bike Accident

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Gunner Stone, FabFitFun Event

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Talk The Hills Reunion Possibility and 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Cancels Remaining Tour Dates After Entering Rehab

Jarrod Lyle

Pro Golfer Jarrod Lyle Dead at 36

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen Suffered a "Horrible" Wardrobe Malfunction at the Golden Globes

Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, KUWTK 1502

Scott Disick Gets Kris Jenner Back for Art Shaming Khloe Kardashian on KUWTK

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.