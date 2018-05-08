Botched Patient and Self-Described "Plastic Surgery Enthusiast" Needs Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif to Fix His Nose

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 8, 2018 6:00 AM
He's going under the knife, but it won't be the first time...or the last!
On this week's episode of Botched, Joey needs Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's help with fixing a nose job gone wrong. But first, we learn about all the ways his previous surgeries have gone so right!
"I have 300cc silicone solid butt implants. It was by far the most painful thing I've ever done to myself," Joey shared. "I couldn't sit for six weeks, but it was worth it." That pretty much sums Joey up in a nutshell. But it doesn't end there.
"I first started modifying myself when I was 15 years old and I started going tanning and would wear color contacts," Joey shared. "I've had the sweat glands from my under arms removed. I haven't sweat since the procedure. I wouldn't say I'm obsessed with plastic surgery, I would say that I'm a plastic surgery enthusiast."
"I got my first nose job when I was 21 years old. The doctor put an implant over my nose. It was a nightmare. After six months it slipped down and broke through my septum," he revealed about his plastic surgery disaster.
"I went to the surgeon and he tried using a clamp and scalpel to try and trim it and push it back into my nose and hope it was going to close over. It didn't so I went in for surgery to have the implant removed," he shared. Unfortunately, they didn't completely fix the problem. Cue Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif to the rescue!
"When I woke up from that surgery, my nose was really bumpy at the top," Joey shared. "My nose is like a canvas that's half painted. It's almost there. It just needs a little tweak and a little finishing." Will they be able to give him his dream nose?
Hear the shocking story in the clip above!
Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?