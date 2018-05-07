The Queer Eye Guys Are Not Here to Judge You

The new Queer Eye Fab 5—Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness—just want to help. They're not here to judge you.

Fans asking for makeovers, and in Bobby's case asking for home makeover tips, are always approaching the Fab 5 on the street.

"I get pictures of rooms all day long," Bobby told E! News' Sibley Scoles at Netflix's FYSee event. "‘What color should I paint this? What wallpaper should I use?'"

"Whenever I meet somebody they're always nervous I'm going to judge their outfit," Tan admitted. "I'm really not judging your outfit. I promise you, I'm not."

"Can we get that out there? People are always nervous thinking we're going to judge them," Karamo added. "We're the least judgmental people."

"We're there to help," Tan said.