Jessica Simpson Throws Daughter Maxwell a Greatest Showman-Inspired 6th Birthday Party

Step right up for a birthday party fit for a fabulous kid!

It looks like Jessica Simpson went all out for her firstborn, Maxwell's 6th birthday party. Inspired by Hugh Jackman's latest movie musical, The Greatest Showman, Simpson turned her backyard into a 1800s-style circus, complete with a tent, treats and a group of themed performers in character.

Meanwhile, her daughter drew her inspiration from Zendaya's role in the December film and sported pink hair and a purple leotard à la the character Anne Wheeler. The youngster even got the chance to fly like Anne with the help of a trapeze trampoline. But, that wasn't all!

E! News has learned Wham Bam Events put together an actual circus with a unique performance tailored to Maxwell and her love of The Greatest Showman. There were opportunities for Maxwell, little brother Ace and their friends to learn trapeze, juggling, tight rope walking and "flying." Their dreams were taken to the next level with an optical illusion photo booth that could turn everyone into a real circus performer.