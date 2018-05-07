Arrested Development Season 5 Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed (Yes, the Bluths Are Truly All Back Together)

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 7, 2018 8:15 AM
The Bluths are back—and they're truly back together this time. The new season of Arrested Development, which premieres May 29th on Netflix, will feature the ensemble cast together. Season four, the first revival season on Netflix, featured episodes focused on different characters with the cast largely not appearing in the same installments. Series creator Mitch Hurwitz recut the season, which is now streaming on Netflix, to feature the cast together.
"It seems a lot has changed over the years," series narrator Ron Howard says in the trailer above. "Well, not everything."
It's a new, new beginning for the Bluths. They're getting an award, family of the year, presented to themselves by themselves.
The trailer only features a handful of new scenes, but it does give some plot details away: Michael (Jason Bateman) is still hoping to leave his family behind, Buster (Tony Hale) has a new robotic hand, Lucille (Jessica Walter) and still do her Gene Parmesan scream and Lindsay (Portia De Rossi) is running for Congress.
The cast also includes Alia Shawkat, Michael Cera, Will Arnett, David Cross and Jeffrey Tambor.
Arrested Development Returning to Netflix With a Recut Season 4, Now With All the Bluths in the Same Episodes
Netflix
Netflix's official description of the season: "In the aftermath of Cinco de Quatro, the Bluth family are all facing one question, that no one quite has the answer to; where is Lucille Two? As this Netflix (semi) original series returns on May 29th, the Bluths are back together, and finally getting the award they think they deserve—for family of the year. A development which will help Lindsay as she begins her campaign for Congress, to become 'part of the problem'. But whatever happens, Michael will always come back to save the family. Probably."
"In talks with Netflix we all felt that that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business—and their desperate abuses of power—are really underrepresented on TV these days," Hurwitz, said in a statement when the renewal was announced. "I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany?—back to the glorious stream of life."
Arrested Development season five debuts Tuesday, May 29 on Netflix.
