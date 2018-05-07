Ashlee Simpson Shares This $3 Beauty Product With Her Daughter

If you were intrigued by makeup before it was age-appropriate to wear, you probably loved Ashlee Simpson Ross' favorite beauty product.

Just ahead of the launch of her new E! show Ashlee & Evan, the reality star revealed to E! News the products she keeps in her purse, and one of them just may give you a flashback of your very first makeup bag.

"Oh my gosh, Lipsmakers Strawberry, because my daughter loves it and I love it, too" she shared laughing. "The Lipsmakers gloss is so good."

And, it tastes so good. Although the brand doesn't offer powerful pigments, it makes up for it by pairing our favorite flavors with lip balm like Skittles, Dr. Pepper and in Jagger Snow Ross' case, strawberry.