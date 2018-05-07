Iggy Azalea Claims She's "Extremely Single" Amid Tyga Dating Rumors

Iggy Azalea is single.

According to multiple media outlets, the 27-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm she isn't dating Tyga.

"I thought it was fairly obvious, but I feel I need to clarify again," the "Fancy" artist wrote. "I'm still extremely single & im not dating anyone. Honestly."

Azalea's tweet has since been deleted.

Azalea and Tyga sparked romance rumors in April after the two were spotted hanging out at Coachella. However, Azalea is now squashing those reports.

Azalea was previously engaged to Nick Young. The two broke off their engagement in 2016 after the basketball player was at the center of an alleged cheating scandal.