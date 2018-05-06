Taylor Swift Performs Private Concert and Throws Pizza Party For 2000 Foster Families

Concert goer Kellie Dillon told E! News, "We received an email a few days ago through an organization called AZAFAP (Arizona Association of Foster and Adoptive Parents). They help organize events and extra-curricular things for foster kids and foster families. They released 2,000 tickets and everyone thought it was a scam at first."

She continued, "We thought it was too good to be true, but we all kept it a secret (per Taylor's orders) and sure enough had the time of our lives!"

"My family and I have been fostering for over three years and have adopted too," the mom continued. "I don't think Taylor understand what this meant to these foster and adoptive families! Some of these children have been through terrible journeys in their lifetime, so to me able to escape for an incredible evening like that was out of this world! She was so genuine and we truly felt like we were hanging out with a friend and had a pizza party at the end of the night. A magical evening we will never forget."