BREAKING!

Janet Jackson to Receive Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., May. 7, 2018 5:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Janet Jackson

Solamain Fazel

It's all for you, Janet Jackson!

The 51-year-old entertainer will receive the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The honor recognizes an artist's cultural impact, both inside and outside of the music industry; past recipients include Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Céline Dion (2016) and Cher (2017). Jackson will also take the stage and perform. From 1990 to 2001, the singer earned 18 Billboard Music Award nominations, winning 10 times.

This will be Jackson's first televised performance in nine years.

Jackson will join previously announced musical acts BTS, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. Kelly Clarkson will host the event at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena. NBC will broadcast the ceremony live Sunday, May 20, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Ariana Grande to Open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Jackson has a busy summer ahead of her. Last month, the singer announced she would be extending her State of the World Tour by adding 11 dates to her North American concert series.

A six-time Grammy Award winner, Jackson has sold over 160 million records worldwide. Her No. 1 hits include "Again," "All for You," "Black Cat," "Doesn't' Really Matter," "Escapade," "Love Will Never Do (Without You)," "Miss You Much," "That's the Way Love Goes," "Together Again" and "When I Think of You." Jackson's last album, Unbreakable, was released in late 2015.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Janet Jackson , 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Awards , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

Carrie Underwood Debuts Tearful Music Video for "Cry Pretty" 6 Months After Accident

BTS, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

BTS's V Stars in "Singularity" Ahead of Band's New Album Release

Candace Cameron Bure, Candace Cameron, iHeart

Inside Candace Cameron Bure's Night Hosting the iHeartCountry Festival in Texas

Katy Perry, MTV Video Music Awards 2017, Show

Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl" Turns 10! Vote on Her Top 10 Music Videos Ever

Exclusive: Lele Pons & Matt Hunter's Music Video "Dicen"

Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles, Sugarland

Inside Sugarland's Highly Anticipated Reunion 5 Years in the Making

Christina Aguilera, Feature

Inside the Reinvention of Christina Aguilera

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.