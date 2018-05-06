Lea Michele, Alexis Bledel and More Go Glam at 2018 GLAAD Media Awards in NYC

It was a night to celebrate!

Last night, Lea Michele, Alexis Bledel and more celebs hit the red carpet last night at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at Mercury Ballroom at the New York Hilton in New York City.

Ahead of the New York award show, Michele made her red carpet as an engaged woman as she showed off that 4-carat diamond sparkler given to her last weekend by now-fiancé Zandy Reich.

At the special event, The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley accepted the Vita Russo Award from her co-star Bledel. Jay-Z's mom, Gloria Carter, accepted a Special Recognition Award for the rapper's song "Smile," which featured Carter, who used the song to come out as a lesbian. Additionally, A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay accepted the Excellence in Media Award, which was presented to her by Sen. Cory Booker.

Meanwhile, there was also a GLAAD Media Awards ceremony in Los Angeles last month. Britney Spears and Jim Parsons were among the honorees at the Los Angeles leg of the award show.

GLAAD's annual ceremonies are meant to honor media for its accurate, fair and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues members face. Additional, the awards fund GLAAD's continuous work toward achieving acceptance for the LGBTQ community.