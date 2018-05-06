Donald Glover Spoofs Kanye West With a A Kanye Place Video on SNL

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 6, 2018 9:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If you can't stand the heat, get off of the Twitter...

Last night, Saturday Night Live spoofed the hit film A Quiet Place and rapper Kanye West's sensational week in the media. In the video sketch host Donald Glover was in a group trying to stay quiet so that monsters couldn't eat them (ya know...like the movie). But alas, Glover was affixed to his phone so when he started to see and then read aloud Yeezy's tweet storm from earlier this week, the group couldn't keep their mouths shut. Lucky for the monsters, not so much for the group...

At one point, the crew notices on social media that Kanye's at Chrissy Teigen's baby shower for baby No. 2.

A group member yells, "Leave Chrissy Teigen out of this!"

Aidy Bryant hears one of 'Ye's raps right before the phone gets chucked into the corn field, needing to know if she did in fact hear the correct rhyme, she runs after the phone into the darkness and whispers, "I need to know if he said poopity scoop!"

Moments later she retrieves the phone and yells, "He said poopity scoop!" 

And that's when she got got. But she's not the only one.

Looks like a lot of deaths by Kanye...

Photos

Kanye West's Most Outrageous Quotes

On Sunday, of course Mr. Twitter himself saw the sketch and hit up the social media platform to share the SNL sketch, along with the cry laughing emoji and the fire emoji. Kanye also tweeted out the new song "This is America" from Glover's alter ego Childish Gambino, which was released last night during the NBC sketch show.

So we guess he's a fan?

Earlier this week, Kanye had the country yelling at him with his tweets and his appearance on TMZ Live. During his headline-making stop, the MAGA hat-wearing father of three said a variety things that got people talking (and even screaming, like that he thought "slavery was a choice," the claim that he'd gotten liposuction after his wedding and become addicted to opioids. 

Do you think the spoof is funny? Sound of in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Kanye West , Saturday Night Live , Aidy Bryant , Donald Glover
Latest News
Shopping: Cool Moms Purse Essentials

14 Things Cool Moms Always Have in Their Purse

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Aren't Impressed With Younes Bendjima After Kourtney Kardashian Breakup

Frances Fisher, Francesca Eastwood, Alexander Wraith

Francesca Eastwood Reveals Her Son's Name at Family-Filled Baby Shower

Kourtney Kardashian, Jordan Ozuna, Younes Bendjima

Younes Bendjima's Mystery Woman Speaks Out After Kourtney Kardashian Split

Gina Rodriguez, Instagram

Gina Rodriguez Confirms Engagement to Joe LoCicero: "I'm Stuck With That Man for Life"

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Vote for the Best Blockbuster Movie This Summer

Beyonce, September Vogue

How Beyoncé Achieved a "Lit-From-Within" Glow for Vogue

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.